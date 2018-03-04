Ronaldo, Griezmann & 15 summer transfer targets in La Liga



5

Isco (Real Madrid)



Isco has again been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, while Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool are all keen to sign the midfielder. The 25-year-old has played a heavy part in Real's season this time round and has again shown bursts of life during what has been a difficult campaign for Real. The Spaniard's creativity is a key factor in the interest from abroad, with few players across Europe managing to match the number of chances he creates for his team-mates.