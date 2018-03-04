Ronaldo, Griezmann & 15 summer transfer targets in La Liga
1
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Karim Benzema's time at Real Madrid appears to be up. The French forward has managed just 16 starts under Zinedine Zidane this season and scored only four Liga goals. Paris Saint-Germain are interested, though a return to Lyon is also a possibility for Benzema. However, Real might block a move back to Ligue 1 should they fail to sign their top targets this summer.
2
Jose Gaya (Valencia)
Jose Gaya has long been linked with a move away from Valencia. Having already played well over 100 first-team games for los Che, the left-back is a player known to scouts across Europe and there are a number of options open to him should he choose to leave in the summer. Indeed, both Barcelona and Juventus are monitoring the 22-year-old's situation. Manchester United are also interested in taking the defender to Old Trafford, should the price be right, while a several other Premier League clubs have enquired about his availability.
3
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
With Real Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba well-documented, Toni Kroos will have to go the other way if a deal is to be done. Manchester United are determined to agree a deal with the capital club to capture the Germany international's signature, such is his status in the game. Kroos is established as one of the finest passers in world football, while there are few who can dictate a game as well as the former Bayern Munich man.
4
Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)
Alvaro Odriozola is at the centre of a transfer battle between both Barcelona and Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho declaring himself a big fan of the young Spain international. The 22-year-old right-back has played more Liga minutes than any of his Real Sociedad team-mates this season and appeared in six of the club's Europa League fixtures in the group stages, though his outstanding performances look likely to send him to Old Trafford in the summer.
5
Isco (Real Madrid)
Isco has again been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, while Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool are all keen to sign the midfielder. The 25-year-old has played a heavy part in Real's season this time round and has again shown bursts of life during what has been a difficult campaign for Real. The Spaniard's creativity is a key factor in the interest from abroad, with few players across Europe managing to match the number of chances he creates for his team-mates.
6
Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla)
Steven N'Zonzi has been linked with a Premier League return continously over the last 18-months, with Arsenal now the main contenders to win the race for his services. The midfielder's two and a half years in La Liga has rejuvenated his career following a three-year spell at Stoke City, and he now has the option to leave Sevilla for a number of Champions League clubs should he wish.
7
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)
Though a large number of clubs have been linked with a summer move for Dani Ceballos, it's Liverpool who have stolen a march in the race for his signature. The 21-year-old's move from Real Betis hasn't worked out as he'd have liked, but a fresh start in a pulsating Jurgen Klopp team may be just what the Spaniard needs to rekindle the level of performances he displayed throughout the 2016-17 campaign.
8
Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)
There is a real shortage of world-class goalkeepers in Europe and the handful at the top are hot property. Liverpool are on the search for a new No.1, as are Real Madrid, while Manchester United or Chelsea will be in the hunt should Real manage to sign David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois. Recognised as one of the finest between the sticks in Europe, Marc-Andre ter Stegen will certainly be on a number of top club's radar this summer.
9
Casemiro (Real Madrid)
Another Real Madrid midfielder presented with a move to Manchester United. Casemiro is seen by those in charge at Old Trafford as an ideal replacement for Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, both of whom will be leaving the club in the summer. Chelsea will fight United for the Brazilian, though, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.
10
Dani Parejo (Valencia)
A deal to take Dani Parejo from Valencia to Barcelona in the summer was close after the defender changed his agent in what was an attempt to push through a move to Camp Nou. The 28-year-old has reinvented himself in recent years and with a move to either Barcelona or boyhood club Real Madrid open to him, it's highly likely that this will be Parejo's last season at Valencia.
11
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
Antoine Griezmann may finally get his move away from Atletico Madrid this summer, with Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea chasing his signature. The Frenchman has enjoyed a decent return this season on a personal level, as Atletico chase Barcelona for the Liga crown, but he will be a top target for plenty of other European clubs once the campaign comes to an end, with a transfer ahead of the Russia World Cup now probable.
12
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
Gareth Bale left the Premier League for Real Madrid to win trophies and he has since claimed three Champions Leagues, two Super Cups, two Club World Cups, a Spanish cup, a Copa del Rey and a Liga title. With injuries hampering his impact in the Spanish capital and Manchester United determined to sign the Wales international, the summer may prove to be the time he returns to England. Those in charge at Real are tasked with creating a fresh, star-studded side ahead of next season and it looks increasingly unlikely that Bale will be part of that.
13
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak will be pulled into the aforementioned goalkeeper merry-go-round in the summer, as the European elite look to trade shot-stoppers. Oblak's services are certainly attractive to a number of top clubs and a large transfer looks to be on the cards. Liverpool have expressed an interest, while Chelsea will also be in the frame to sign the the 25-year-old should Thibaut Courtois leave the club. Oblak has a contract running until 2021, however, so the fee required to enter negotiations will need to be a big one.
14
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)
Jose Mourinho's plan to restructure his Manchester United defence this summer has led to interest in a move for Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, though Juventus are also looking to lure the centre-half to Serie A. The 24-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Catalan club in 2016 and is currently an important piece of Ernesto Valderde's sqaud so, like Oblak at Atletico Madrid, it'll take a large offer to tempt the Liga club into selling.
15
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Cristiano Ronaldo's tempestuous relationship with those in charge of Real Madrid has threatened to end his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu on a number of occasions already, meaning talk of a Manchester United return just won't go away. Jose Mourinho may not be short of attacking options at Old Trafford right now but should the opportunity to sign the Portugal star arise, he would be a brave man to turn it down. With Paris Saint-Germain also flashing the cash in front of the Real forward, this summer may finally see Ronaldo leave the Spanish capital.