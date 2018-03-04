Everton travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday afternoon as they look to improve their poor away record in the Premier League this season.

Everton Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

The Toffees have struggled on the road during an underwhelming campaign, and pressure is starting to mount on manager Sam Allardyce.

Sean Dyche's side got off an to an impressive start to the campaign - including securing a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

However they have not won in 11 league matches, though they remain seventh in the table and well clear of the relegation battle.

James McCarthy will not play again this season after the horrific broken leg he suffered during last month's clash with West Brom.

Eliaquim Mangala also remains out with a knee injury, but fellow defenders Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines are both closing in on a return to full fitness.

Neither team has anyone ruled out through suspension.

Everton potential starting line-up

Much has been made of Cenk Tosun's struggles since arriving at Goodison Park for £27 million in January, but this match could provide him an opportunity to impress.

Oumar Niasse struggled to make an impact against Watford last time out, and Tosun is set to battle with Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a starting berth.

Baines might not be ready to start just yet and as such might have to make do with a place on the bench.

Burnley team news

Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski and Chris Wood all played 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors victory over Preston North End on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Heaton, though, might have to wait to make his return with Nick Pope's form as such that he is being tipped for an England call-up.

Robbie Brady and Jonathan Walters are still further away in terms of their recoveries while Steven Defour is out for the season following knee surgery.

Best Opta match facts



Burnley won the reverse fixture at Goodison Park back in October – they’ve not won both league games against Everton in a season since the 1959-60 campaign, when they won the top-flight title.

Burnley are winless in their last 11 Premier League games (D6 L5); the longest current run in the division and their second longest run in the competition after a run of 12 in January 2010.

Everton have won the fewest percentage of their Premier League points this season away from home (24% - 8/34), while Burnley have won the lowest percentage in home games (51% - 19/37).

Indeed, Everton have picked up just one win from their last 22 Premier League away games (D9 L12), losing the last four in a row.

No player has scored more goals as a substitute than Everton’s Oumar Niasse this season (4, level with Anthony Martial and Olivier Giroud).





TV channel & kick-off time

Kick off is 12:30 GMT (07:30 ET) on Saturday March 3, and will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.