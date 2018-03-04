West Brom slipped deeper into relegation peril after Troy Deeney struck late to secure Watford a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew

The Hornets skipper marked his 300th league appearance for the club with a well-taken finish in the 77th minute that proved the difference in a tight affair.

In addition to securing his side back-to-back league wins, Deeney's strike sent West Brom to a fifth successive Premier League defeat that will only heighten the pressure on the under-fire Alan Pardew, who was reportedly set to be sacked if he failed to claim three points.

The Baggies boss had been forced to smooth over a reported dressing room row with Chris Brunt in the lead-up and appeared set to at least claim a steadying, if uninspiring, point.

Salomon Rondon was the culprit for failing to earlier put the visitors ahead, directing a gilt-edged second-half header wide of the upright.

That proved their only real opportunity as they were left rooted to the bottom of the ladder and looking destined for the drop.

Key Opta Stats: