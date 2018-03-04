Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew

West Brom slipped deeper into relegation peril after Troy Deeney struck late to secure Watford a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
The Hornets skipper marked his 300th league appearance for the club with a well-taken finish in the 77th minute that proved the difference in a tight affair.
In addition to securing his side back-to-back league wins, Deeney's strike sent West Brom to a fifth successive Premier League defeat that will only heighten the pressure on the under-fire Alan Pardew, who was reportedly set to be sacked if he failed to claim three points.
The Baggies boss had been forced to smooth over a reported dressing room row with Chris Brunt in the lead-up and appeared set to at least claim a steadying, if uninspiring, point.
Salomon Rondon was the culprit for failing to earlier put the visitors ahead, directing a gilt-edged second-half header wide of the upright.
That proved their only real opportunity as they were left rooted to the bottom of the ladder and looking destined for the drop.
Key Opta Stats:
- West Bromwich Albion have lost five successive Premier League games for the first time since January 2011.
- The Baggies have won just one of their last 27 Premier League games (W1 D11 L15).
- Watford have won 10 points in five Premier League games under Javi Gracia (W3 D1 L1), more than they won in their first five under Marco Silva (8).
- Gracia has won all three of his Premier League home games in charge of Watford – Marco Silva won just three of his 12 in charge of the Hornets at Vicarage Road (W3 D4 L5).
- Troy Deeney scored in what was his 300th league appearance for Watford – he also scored on his 50th, 100th, 150th, 200thand 250thfor the club.
- Troy Deeney has scored in back-to-back appearances for Watford for the first time in just short of a year (March 4th 2017).
- Will Hughes has been involved in four goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Watford (two goals, two assists).