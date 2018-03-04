When, and if, Michael Porter. make his return, he'll do so at neutral location.

Michael Porter Jr. won't play in Mizzou regular-season-finale against Arkansas

After Missouri coach Counzo Martin said the former five-star prospect could make his return in the Tigers' regular-season finale against Arkansas, Porter released a statement said he'll continue to sit out against the Razorbacks instead.

Porter, a 6-10 former McDonald's All-American, has played just two minutes in what many thought would be his only season in Columbia, following back surgery in late November. Initially, the recovery from the operation was supposed to keep him out the rest of the season. Saturday, he released a statement, informing the public could make a comeback during the SEC Tournament, which is set for March 7-11 in St. Louis.

Here are Porter's words, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:



"After two more practices since coming home from Nashville, the coaching staff and I feel that it is in the best interest of the team and myself to not play tonight," Porter said in a statement released by the athletics department. "Coming back from three months without practicing has been a challenge, but it is a challenge that I am taking on every day. The plan is to keep working, with an eye on potentially playing at the SEC Tournament and helping our squad be successful in the postseason. I’m excited to continue my role of bringing energy on the bench for our Senior Night against Arkansas, as it is a special night for Brett, Jordan and Kassius.”



The Tigers (19-11, 9-8) host Arkansas (21-9, 10-7) at 6 p.m. ET.