Cricket: Pietersen fires warning to Test defectors

Kevin Pietersen has warned any player planning on turning their back on Test cricket that they risk decreasing their value in lucrative shorter formats.

Pietersen fires warning to Test defectors

England internationals Adil Rashid, Alex Hales and Reece Topley have all announced that they will not play red-ball cricket this season, choosing instead to sign limited-overs deals.

James Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker, consequently expressed his fear that up-and-coming players will shun the five-day game due to the riches on offer in big-money Twenty20 events like the Big Bash League and the IPL.

READ MORE: Frustrated Williamson has no concerns over Black Caps’ middle order

READ MORE: Amla, Kohli, Williamson and the quickest players to 5,000 ODI runs

READ MORE: Australia close on victory after Bancroft fifty

But Pietersen, who has become a specialist in T20 cricket since a very public sacking from England in February 2014, believes that franchise owners are looking for the traits associated with playing Test cricket.

"Cricketers, just remember that when you take your whites off, your value decreases significantly," he wrote on Twitter.

"Owners still value Test cricket.

"The longer form shows true character!

"So if you have the chance to still play in whites, DO IT!"