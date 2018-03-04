Neymar has undergone successful surgery on his fractured metatarsal but will be out for at least six weeks, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

BREAKING NEWS: Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm

The Brazil forward travelled to his homeland to have the operation, which could rule him out for the rest of the season, his World Cup participation in doubt.

PSG had previously given no timescale on Neymar's recovery, but said it will be six weeks before Neymar is able to resume training.

READ MORE: Neymar to have entire wing of hospital reserved for him after foot operation

READ MORE: Neymar’s earnings revealed as Nike contract details are leaked

READ MORE: Serie A - Matuidi - Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG



Should Neymar's recovery progress well, he may have a chance of being fit for the Champions League semi-finals, which are scheduled to begin on April 24.