Tennis: Chung's rackets lost in transit to Indian Wells

Hyeon Chung will be hoping to build on his Australian Open semi-final appearance at the Indian Wells Masters, but he might have a difficult time without his rackets.

Chung travelled from Acapulco, where he suffered a Mexican Open quarter-final loss to Kevin Anderson, to California for the first ATP 1000 event of the year, but arrived without some essential equipment.

The South Korean tweeted American Airlines and Aeromexico to ask if they could help locate his lost rackets, which he playfully said are "kind of important for me".

"Hi @AmericanAir and @Aeromexico please can you find my rackets - lost between Acapulco and LAX. Kind of important for me," he posted on Twitter.

The 21-year-old produced his best performance at a grand slam by making a surprise run to the last four at Melbourne Park before retiring from his clash with eventual champion Roger Federer.

Chung has never gone beyond the third round at a Masters competition and will be hoping his equipment is returned in time for him to try to do so in Indian Wells.