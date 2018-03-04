The Saints and former Panthers safety Kurt Coleman reached a three-year deal on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

NFL trade rumors: Saints reach 3-year deal with Kurt Coleman

The deal is worth up to $18 million and the veteran will receive $6.5 million in the first year, NFL Network reports.

It was also reported by Nola.com that Coleman met with the Saints on Thursday night in Indianapolis while the team was there for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Coleman, 29, spent three seasons with the Panthers before he was released on Feb. 26 to free salary cap space. In his first year at Carolina, Coleman led the team with seven interceptions and then registered four the following season. However, he missed four games last year and didn't record any interceptions.

The Eagles drafted Coleman in 2010 out of Ohio State in the seventh round.