Cricket: Elgar fit to bat in South Africa's rescue mission

South Africa's hopes of completing a rescue mission in the first Test against Australia have been boosted after Dean Elgar was cleared to bat on day four.

The Proteas opener dislocated the little finger on his right hand when taking a superb reflex catch in the covers to dismiss Mitchell Starc.

Elgar immediately left the field to receive treatment and there were initial fears that Elgar may not be fit to bat as South Africa attempt to salvage a result.

But Cricket South Africa tweeted to say: "Dean Elgar update: He dislocated his right pinky finger while taking a catch. It has been put back in place and he will be able to bat."

Australia, who skittled the hosts for just 162 on Friday, reached 213-9 in their second innings on Saturday and hold a commanding 402-run advantage as they bid to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.