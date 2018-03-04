Mo'unga gets X-rays amid broken jaw concerns

Crusaders fly-half Richie Mo'unga was sent for X-rays amid concerns he sustained a broken jaw in Saturday's 45-28 victory over the Stormers.

Mo'unga, who is on the fringes of the All Blacks set-up, scored a magnificent solo try as part of a 15-point haul, before taking a blow to the head from Steven Kitshoff as the Stormers prop powered over the line.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson rued the injury to the 23-year-old, who was sidelined for just over six weeks with a broken hand during the previous season.

"It was just a head clash. It was when their reserve prop scored, he took one on the chin," said Robertson.

"He sort of fell off that tackle when they scored. He is away getting X-rays now.

"It is a shame for him. It is similar to what happened last year isn't it, he broke his hand and Mitch Hunt was exceptional and took that opportunity. We have got that depth.

"Mike Delany - it is for that exact reason why he is in our squad. He is a tremendous player and experienced."