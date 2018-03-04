Henrik Lundqvist made history as he helped the Rangers defeat the Flames 3-1 Friday, accomplishing something that hasn't been done by a goaltender in 55 years.

Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist ties record with 50 saves in consecutive games

The veteran became the first NHL goalie to make 50 or more saves in consecutive games since 1963, according to Elias Sports. The last goaltender to reach that mark was the Rangers' Gump Worsley.



According to @EliasSports, Henrik Lundqvist is the first NHL goalie to make 50+ saves in two straight personal appearances since Gump Worsley of the Rangers did it on Jan. 27 and 30, 1963. pic.twitter.com/Advo7x23FS

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2018



Since the Rangers won against the Canucks (6-5) Wednesday and the Flames Friday, Lundqvist also became the first NHL goaltender since saves were first tracked in 1955-56 to win back-to-back games with 50 or more saves, per NYR Stats & Info. He had 50 saves in both games.

Lundqvist's game Friday featured one of the best saves of his career as he made a diving stop off the palm of his hand following a left-right-left exchange. The save happened 42 seconds into the second period in a 1-1 game.



We really don't deserve Henrik Lundqvist. Jesus christ what a save #NYR pic.twitter.com/HOZnYzyaV7

— Fitz (@FitzGSN_) March 3, 2018



To top off his historic night, Lundqvist reached the milestone on his 36th birthday.

“It felt great,” Lundqvist said, per the New York Post. “I’m 1-0 as a 36 year old.”