Yannick Carrasco, Nicolas Gaitan and Jose Fonte had debuts to forget as Dalian Yifang were thumped 8-0 by Shanghai SIPG on the opening matchday of the Chinese Super League.

Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts

The high-profile trio all made surprise moves to the club recently but endured a torrid start to life in China as their Oscar-inspired opponents ran riot.

The former Chelsea midfielder netted a hat-trick to start his season in style, with Wu Lei also scoring a treble.

Oscar’s compatriot Hulk and Lu Wenjun were also on target in the resounding victory at the Shanghai Stadium.

Fonte joined the China League One champions from West Ham, while Carrasco and Gaitan both joined from Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Wood returns to beat Everton



READ MORE: Ronaldo can play at the top level ‘for as long as he wants’

READ MORE: Fergie’s treble winners better than Pep’s Manchester City - Keown