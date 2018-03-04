Conor McGregor will be stripped of UFC lightweight belt after April 7 fight

Conor McGregor will be stripped of his UFC lightweight belt after an April 7 match between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC President Dana White told the Los Angeles Times that the Ferguson-Nurmagomedov fight in Brooklyn will decide the new champion.

"That's exactly right: As soon as one punch is thrown, it's on for the full title and it's only fair," White said. "They've both worked their way up to No. 1 and No. 2. They deserve a shot."

McGregor has not fought a UFC bout since November 2016, and spent last year preparing for the much-hyped fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. Mayweather won, but it's estimated McGregor pocketed more than $100 million for the event.

"This is good news for the fans," White told the Times. "I always hear about, 'What will you do if this guy leaves …' This is a sport first. People leave, they've made money and moved on. It happens."

McGregor has expressed interest in returning to the octagon, and White says he could fight for the title in his return. According to the Times, that fight could happen as soon as this summer.

"I'd love to see him fight the winner of Ferguson-Khabib next," White said.