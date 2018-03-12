2018 SEC Tournament championship: How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee live

The 2018 SEC men's basketball tournament will be played at Scottrade Center in St. Louis from March 8-12.

SEC Tournament 2018: Bracket, TV schedule, how to watch live

With Kentucky no longer the conference's runaway favorite, the SEC Tournament is open for the taking. Bryce Brown and Mustapha Heron have helped Auburn become a top-10 squad this season, and Tennessee has played its way back into the national spotlight. Texas A&M, while not having the most stellar conference record, is still a top-25 team. The SEC Tournament champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The SEC Tournament will feature a number of NBA prospects, including Collin Sexton from Alabama, Kevin Knox from Kentucky and possibly Michael Porter Jr. from Missouri. Also included are big men Daniel Gafford from Arkansas, Robert Williams from Texas A&M and Hamidou Diallo from Kentucky.

Here is the complete schedule and TV info for the 2018 SEC men's basketball tournament (all times Eastern).

2018 SEC Tournament bracket, schedule

How to watch the SEC Tournament live

The first two rounds of the 2018 SEC men's basketball tournament will be televised on the SEC Network. The quarterfinals will be split with two games on ESPN and two games on SEC Network. The semifinals (Saturday) and championship game (Sunday) will be on ESPN. Every SEC Tournament game will be live-streamed via Watch ESPN.