2018 SEC Tournament championship: How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee live

Sporting News
The 2018 SEC men's basketball tournament will be played at Scottrade Center in St. Louis from March 8-12.

SEC Tournament 2018: Bracket, TV schedule, how to watch live

With Kentucky no longer the conference's runaway favorite, the SEC Tournament is open for the taking. Bryce Brown and Mustapha Heron have helped Auburn become a top-10 squad this season, and Tennessee has played its way back into the national spotlight. Texas A&M, while not having the most stellar conference record, is still a top-25 team. The SEC Tournament champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

MARCH MADNESS: Projected NCAA Tournament bracket | Selection Sunday

The SEC Tournament will feature a number of NBA prospects, including Collin Sexton from Alabama, Kevin Knox from Kentucky and possibly Michael Porter Jr. from Missouri. Also included are big men Daniel Gafford from Arkansas, Robert Williams from Texas A&M and Hamidou Diallo from Kentucky.

Here is the complete schedule and TV info for the 2018 SEC men's basketball tournament (all times Eastern).


2018 SEC Tournament bracket, schedule


Sporting News' 2018 college basketball All-Americans


First round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

No. 11 South Carolina 85. No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second round: Thursday, March 8
No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70

No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
No. 4 Kentucky 86, No. 9 Alabama 63
No. 2 Tennessee 84, No. 6 Arkansas 66
Championship: Sunday, March 11
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN
No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64

How to watch the SEC Tournament live


The first two rounds of the 2018 SEC men's basketball tournament will be televised on the SEC Network. The quarterfinals will be split with two games on ESPN and two games on SEC Network. The semifinals (Saturday) and championship game (Sunday) will be on ESPN. Every SEC Tournament game will be live-streamed via Watch ESPN.

