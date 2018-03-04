Six Nations: Daly returns to England squad ahead of crunch France clash

Elliot Daly has returned to England's Six Nations squad ahead of next weekend's crunch clash against France, while Sam Simmonds and Kyle Sinckler are also back in a 33-man party after regaining fitness.

Daly returns to England squad ahead of crunch France clash

Wasps winger Daly played no part in England's first three matches due to a combination of ankle and calf injuries, but has expressed hope he will be fit to play in next weekend's contest in Paris.

Daly has cleared the first hurdle after being named in Eddie Jones' training squad, ahead of a fixture England have to win to maintain their title hopes following a damaging Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland last time out.

Nimble-footed number eight Simmonds returns, the Exeter Chiefs forward having sustained a shoulder injury in the round-two victory over Wales.

Prop Sinckler is also named, with the Harlequins front-rower having not played a part in the tournament thus far due to a hamstring problem.

England training squad:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Zach Mercer, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Gabriel Ibitoye (apprentice player), Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Marcus Smith (apprentice player), Denny Solomona, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Richard Wigglesworth.