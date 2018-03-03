Newcastle Jets overcame Roy O'Donovan's early red card to record a stirring 2-1 win over A-League leaders Sydney FC.

A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide

O'Donovan caught Jordy Buijs with a flailing arm in the 10th minute and was controversially dismissed after a lengthy review, although Newcastle brilliantly made light of their disadvantage against the A-League's dominant force.

They hit the front two minutes before half-time when Nikolai Topor-Stanley went down in the box under a light push from Buijs, who saw Dimitri Petratos convert from the spot after the VAR failed to spare Sydney.

Bobo headed his 22nd goal of a prolific season in trademark fashion to bring Graham Arnold's men level but Newcastle would not be denied.

Andrew Nabbout's brilliant solo run and finish from outside the area sent the McDonald Jones Stadium into raptures before the hour and cut Sydney's advantage at the summit to a still-commanding eight points.

In Saturday's other game, Brisbane Roar beat Adelaide United 1-0 thanks to Eric Bautheac's delicately dispatched free-kick.