Bangladesh skipper Shakib ruled out of tri-series T20s

Shakib Al Hasan will miss Bangladesh's Twenty20 tri-series against Sri Lanka and India due to an ongoing finger injury.

The all-rounder was injured in the final of an ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka on January 27, and has missed consequent Test and T20 series' against the same opponents.

It was hoped that captain Shakib may take part in the upcoming contests this month, but his recovery is taking longer than expected.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed in a statement that Mahmudullah will captain the side in Shakib's absence, while batsman Liton Das takes his place in the squad.