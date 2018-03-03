Cate Campbell breaks national 50m free record

Cate Campbell has sealed an incredible return to competitive swimming by breaking the Australian record in the 50m freestyle final on the Gold Coast.

On the final night of the Commonwealth Games trials, Campbell set a new national record of 23.79 seconds, shaving 0.05 seconds off her own 2016 mark and narrowly missing Sarah Sjöström's world record by 0.12 seconds.

Campbell edged sister Bronte for gold, while Shayna Jack was third.

It's the second Australian record for Campbell this week, having also broken the 50m butterfly mark on Friday, and her 11th national title after also winning the 50m fly and 100m freestyle crowns.

After taking a sabbatical in 2017 after a disappointing campaign at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Cate is back in ominous form heading into the Commonwealth Games in April.

"To be honest the first couple of weeks (back in pool) I was a bit worried but after a while your body remembers.

"It's a big weight off my shoulders knowing I can come out and improve under pressure.

"I feel I am in a much better place to cope with that."

Another on the comeback trial, former dual world champion James Magnussen, didn't get a win on his return but he did make the most of his final chance to nab a top-three finish and earn an individual swim for the Games.

Returning from a year off to deal with a shoulder reconstruction, Magnussen finished third in the 50m freestyle final with injury-plagued veteran James Roberts securing his first national title at the age of 26.

Magnussen had one last chance to earn his own swim at the Games after finishing fourth in his pet event 100m freestyle.

The Missile had already earned a 4x100m relay berth but clearly craved a swim of his own.

"I wasn't too sure about my speed after the 100m so I was just closing my eyes and hoping for the best," Magnussen said.

"There's no tactics, just give it a red hot crack."

Meanwhile, former world champion backstroker Mitch Larkin claimed an upset 400m individual medley gold then backed up in the next event to earn 50m backstroke bronze behind winner Zac Incerti.

Other winners on Saturday night were Jack O'Loughlin, who upset Mack Horton in the 1500m freestyle, Emily Seebohm (50m backstroke) and Blair Evans (400m IM).

Selectors settled on a 70-strong Commonwealth Games squad, including Para-athletes.

with AAP