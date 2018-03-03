Cricket: Amla, Kohli, Williamson and the quickest players to 5,000 ODI runs

Kane Williamson's century may not have been enough for New Zealand to beat England in Saturday's ODI thriller, but the Black Caps captain was still able to celebrate a personal milestone.

The gifted batsman scored 112 not out in the hosts' narrow four-run defeat in Wellington, and in the process surpassed a tally of 5,000 ODI runs.

In doing so, Williamson became the quickest New Zealander in history to achieve such a feat and sits fifth on the all-time list of time taken to reach the total.

Williamson is in esteemed company, and we profile the top five players who needed the least amount of time to join the 5,000 club in 50-over cricket.

Hashim Amla: South Africa star Amla is known for his measured batting, and he needed just 101 innings to reach the total. His 5,000th run was scored against West Indies in Durban in January 2015, six years and 313 days after his debut.

Viv Richards: A truly brilliant cricket player with a personality to match, Richards reached his landmark in 114 ODIs for West Indies with 11 years and 237 days between his debut and racking up the tally against England in January 1987.

Virat Kohli: It is absolutely no surprise to see India's captain fantastic Kohli feature on the list. A great in all formats of cricket, the talismanic skipper matched Richards in needing 114 innings for 5,000 ODI runs - doing so against West Indies in November 2013, a mere five years and 95 days after his international 50-over bow.

Brian Lara: One of cricket's all-time greats and a prolific run scorer, West Indies legend Lara took a little more time than Richards and Kohli - chalking up 118 innings by the time he reached the total against South Africa in November 1997, six years and 359 days on from his debut.

Kane Williamson: A man who makes New Zealand tick, with a mind for the tactical side that makes him such a great captain. Williamson's knock against England on Saturday meant he became the fifth quickest to 5,000 runs, needing 119 innings to do so, seven years and 205 days on from his first cap.