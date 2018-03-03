Tennis: Del Potro and Anderson to meet in decider

Juan Martin del Potro was too good for second seed Alexander Zverev as the grand slam winner moved through to the ATP Mexican Open final.
Del Potro – the 2009 US Open champion – was a class above in his 6-4 6-2 victory in Friday's semi-final in Acapulco.
The Argentine star overcame 2016 Mexican Open winner and third seed Dominic Thiem in their blockbuster quarter-final.
And Del Potro was not broken in the final-four showdown, which lasted an hour and a half, as he converted three of his own against the talented German.
Standing in the way of the sixth seed and glory in Mexico is in-form South African Kevin Anderson.
Anderson stayed red hot with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over qualifier Jared Donaldson on Friday.
Seeking back-to-back titles after taking out the New York Open a fortnight ago, fifth seed Anderson improved to 11-2 for the season after outlasting the American.
"It's another opportunity for me," Anderson said. "I'm looking forward to it. I feel like I'm playing great tennis. [It's] just about recovering and resting up right now and being as prepared as possible for tomorrow [Saturday]."
Meanwhile, three-time defending champion Pablo Cuevas kept his quest for a four-peat alive by overcoming Leonardo Mayer 6-2 6-7 (11-13) 7-6 (7-5) at the Brasil Open.
Cuevas – the third seed – won 112 total points in the quarter-final contest as he extended his winning streak to 15 matches in Sao Paulo.
Top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, however, lost 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) against Nicolas Jarry.
Italian second seed Fabio Fognini accounted for Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4 6-2, while Horacio Zeballos prevailed 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-4 against Rogerio Dutra Silva.