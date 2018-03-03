NBA: Warriors, Thunder survive scares

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder ground out victories on Friday.

Warriors, Thunder survive scares

MVP Russell Westbrook scored 43 points while adding 14 rebounds and eight assists in Oklahoma City's 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns, while the Warriors overcame a second half without Stephen Curry to take down the Atlanta Hawks 114-109.

It took a clutch three-pointer in the final minute in addition to two big offensive rebounds from Westbrook to lock up the Thunder victory.

"Crunch time is the most important part of the game man, the last five minutes," Westbrook told Fox Sports after the game. "I just try to stay in attack mode and keep making plays."

It took all the plays the Thunder could get as Devin Booker had 39 points, eight rebounds and six assists himself for the Suns.

Meanwhile, the Warriors watched Curry go out with an ankle injury in the second half, but thanks to a late dunk from Kevin Durant they were able to come away with a win.

Curry finished with 28 points despite playing just 24 minutes. His injury is not thought to be serious.

MAGIC PAIR STAR IN LOSS

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon had 27 points and 13 assists while team-mate Nikola Vucevic posted 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 115-106 overtime-win against the Detroit Pistons.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton scored 30 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, but the Indiana Pacers triumphed 103-96.

CARTER-WILLIAMS ENDURES FORGETTABLE PHILLY RETURN

Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams played 14 minutes, but he may as well have played none as he went 0 for six from the floor with just two points and two pivotal missed free throws in a 110-99 loss to former team the Philadelphia 76ers.

MILES STARS FROM BEYOND THE ARC

Raptors forward CJ Miles could not miss from three-point range as he hit six treys in Toronto's 102-95 win over the Washington Wizards.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 110-99 Charlotte Hornets



Golden State Warriors 114-109 Atlanta Hawks



Chicago Bulls 108-100 Dallas Mavericks



Toronto Raptors 102-95 Washington Wizards



Los Angeles Clippers 128-105 New York Knicks



Orlando Magic 115-106 (OT) Detroit Pistons



Indiana Pacers 103-96 Milwaukee Bucks



Denver Nuggets 108-102 Memphis Grizzlies



Oklahoma City Thunder 124-116 Phoenix Suns



Utah Jazz 116-108 Minnesota Timberwolves

CELTICS AT ROCKETS

The last time these two teams faced off, the Boston Celtics rallied from a huge deficit and James Harden was called for back-to-back controversial offensive fouls in the final seconds. The Houston Rockets will want some revenge and will be looking to extend their winning streak to 15 games.