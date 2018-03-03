News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Tennis: Defending champion Tsurenko back in Acapulco final

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Defending champion Lesia Tsurenko frittered away six match points before finally seeing off Australia's Daria Gavrilova 6-2 6-4 in their Mexican Open semi-final on Friday.

The Ukrainian seventh seed has yet to drop a set over the last two years on the Acapulco hard court, a hot streak she will expect to extend when she meets unseeded Swiss Stefanie Voegele in Saturday's final.
Voegele, ranked 183rd in the world, reached her first WTA-level final appearance when she beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson 6-4 7-6(5) in the second semi.
Tsurenko acknowledged she had struggled to close out her match after leading 5-0 in the second set, but also credited her third-seeded opponent with some spirited resistance.
"I think it was just getting more and more tough in the second set because her defense was just amazing," the 28-year-old told reporters after extending her perfect record against Gavrilova to 5-0.
"It was confusing for me and I made a lot of mistakes, probably because I lost some concentration, but I'm really happy I finished 6-4 and didn't go to a tiebreak or something like that."
Tsurenko, ranked 40th in the world, has three career titles.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien)

Back To Top