Extraordinary first sees every runner in race disqualified

A comical piece of history has been made at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, after every single runner in a 400m heat was disqualified.

All five runners, including the world's fastest man this year, was disqualified in a bizarre race on the second day of competition on Saturday.

Bralon Taplin was among the casualties after appearing to qualify for the semi-finals by winning the third heat comfortably in 46.37 seconds.

But the Grenadan was ruled to have run out of his lane, along with the other three finishers, Jamaica's Steven Gayle, Latvia's Austris Karpinskis and Alonzo Russell from the Bahamas.

Another runner, Qatar's Abdalelah Haroun, was earlier red-carded for false starting in the same heat.

It is the first time every athlete has been disqualified from a heat at a major championships, according to statistician Mark Butler.

Grenada officials launched an appeal, but it was rejected, as was that for Costa Rica's Nery Brenes, who was disqualified from a later heat, also for a lane infringement.