Australia's treble-winning Titmus warns she will get faster

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus has a simple message for her competitors in the pool at next month's Commonwealth Games -- she is only going to get faster.

The 17-year-old has qualified in three events for the April 4-15 multisport event on the Gold Coast after she completed a rare treble at the Australian trials this week.

Titmus became the first Australian woman in 14 years - and just the sixth overall - to win the 200, 400 and 800 meters freestyle at the trials when she took the longest event with a personal best of eight minutes, 20.08 seconds.

It was the second fastest 800 freestyle swum this year and not far behind Jessica Ashwood's Australian record of 8:18.14 from 2016. American Katie Ledecky, who will not be at the Commonwealth Games, holds the world record of 8:04.79.

"I was pretty close to the (Australian) record," Titmus said. "I thought I'd be a bit closer, I was probably aiming for the 8:18 mark.

"It was a good swim, but I want to go faster.

"I obviously have some things to work on leading into the Games, so it's something I can look forward to.

"I'm really happy I'm on the team now and I get to do those three swims. I worked hard for this, so I'm pretty happy."

The swimming at the Commonwealth Games will take place at the same Gold Coast Aquatic center as the Australian trials.





(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)