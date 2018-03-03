Watch: Mavs screw up with only 4 on floor, Bulls still can't score

The Bulls are not a good basketball team. Neither are the Mavericks.
Friday was a perfect example of just how bad both teams are in a contest of who can tank the hardest.
The Mavericks (19-44), who also are not good, screwed up out of a timeout and only had four men on the floor. Chicago (21-41) still couldn't score.
Denzel Valentine got a wide open look at a 3-pointer and could not knock down the shot.
Elite tanking.
The Mavericks were assessed a technical foul and the Bulls did wind up with a 108-100 victory at United Center.