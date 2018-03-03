News

Watch: Mavs screw up with only 4 on floor, Bulls still can't score

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Bulls are not a good basketball team. Neither are the Mavericks.

Friday was a perfect example of just how bad both teams are in a contest of who can tank the hardest.

The Mavericks (19-44), who also are not good, screwed up out of a timeout and only had four men on the floor. Chicago (21-41) still couldn't score.

Denzel Valentine got a wide open look at a 3-pointer and could not knock down the shot.



MORE:
Mavericks fined $600K for Mark Cuban's tanking comments

The Mavericks were assessed a technical foul and the Bulls did wind up with a 108-100 victory at United Center.

