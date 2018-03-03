Man Utd ready £89m Ter Stegen bid

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready £89m Ter Stegen bid

Manchester United are readying an £89 million offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, reports Don Balon .

With speculation continuing to suggest that David de Gea could soon be heading home to Real Madrid, the Red Devils are busy putting contingency plans in place.

Jose Mourinho has put Barca's Germany international at the top of his wish list, with United prepared to spend big on another proven performer between the sticks.

Sane open to Madrid move

Leroy Sane is prepared to leave Manchester City this summer and form part of an exciting rebuilding project at Real Madrid, claims El Gol Digital .

The Germany international has starred for the Premier League leaders this season but is not guaranteed a starting berth under Pep Guardiola.

With that in mind, he is open to the idea of replacing Gareth Bale at Santiago Bernabeu.

Monaco confirm Geubbels interest

Monaco have confirmed their interest in Lyon youngster Willem Geubbels and hit out at the 16-year-old's club for suggesting previous wrongdoing relating to the transfers of Rachid Ghezzal and Jordy Gaspar.

Geubbels is regarded as one of France's most talented young players and has reportedly attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs during his time at Lyon.

Read the full story on Goal.

Conte fires warning to Chelsea

Antonio Conte has fired a warning to Chelsea over the club's ambition as they find themselves 22 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of a meeting between the two sides on Sunday.

“I have great ambition, but I don't have money to spend for Chelsea," Conte told reporters at his pre-weekend press conference. "The club knows very well what is my idea, what is my ambition. That is very clear."

Find out what else he had to say right here.

Arsenal mulling over Modric

Arsenal are mulling over an ambitious bid to bring former Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric back to north London from Real Madrid, reports Don Balon .

The 32-year-old left the Premier League in 2012 and is understood to be keen on taking in a second spell in England after six successful years in Spain.

Mourinho joins Jorginho chase

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the hunt for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, reports the Daily Star .

The Red Devils are ready to open the bidding for the Brazil-born Italy international at £50 million, with Jose Mourinho in the market for someone to fill the void set to be created by Michael Carrick's retirement.

Liverpool like the look of Lemina

Liverpool could be about to raid Southampton again, with L'Equipe reporting that Mario Lemina is the next Saints star in Jurgen Klopp's sights.

With Emre Can running down his contract at Anfield, the Reds have identified a player with Premier League experience as an ideal option to bolster their midfield ranks.

Pep planning two more additions

Manchester City are sweeping their way to the Premier League title, but the Daily Mirror suggests Pep Guardiola will look to make two more big-money signings over the summer.

Despite boasting a star-studded squad at the Etihad Stadium, the man at the helm is eager to bring in another defender and a tricky winger.

Rakitic on Old Trafford radar

Manchester United's pursuit of a new midfielder could lead them to Barcelona playmaker Ivan Rakitic, according to Diario Gol .

The Croatia international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and interest may be rekindled if those at Camp Nou suggest they would be open to offers.

Son to land new Spurs deal

Tottenham are ready to reward Son Heung-min with a lucrative new contract, reports The Sun .

The South Korean forward has netted 13 times this season, to go with the 21-goal return he managed in 2016-17 after establishing himself as a Premier League force to be reckoned with.

Martinez to Inter '90 per cent complete'

Lautaro Martinez's move to Serie A giants Inter is "90 per cent complete", according to Racing Club president Victor Blanco.

The 20-year-old striker has been strongly linked with a move away from Argentina for several months and appeared to be closing in on a switch to Atletico Madrid towards the end of 2017.

Read the full on Goal.

Liverpool told Barella price

Liverpool have been made aware that it will cost them £45 million to land Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, claims Calciomercato .

The Italy U21 international is attracting interest from across Europe, with Juventus also said to be keen on a player catching the eye in Serie A.

Wenger on his way?

Arsene Wenger will not be at Arsenal next season, says Paul Merson, with the Frenchman set to buckle under ever-mounting pressure.

Questions are once against being asked of the long-serving Frenchman as the Gunners struggle to force their way into the top four and reflect on a forgettable showing in the Carabao Cup final.

Find out what Merson has had to say on his former club here.

Red Bulls take Parker in Whitecaps trade

The New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps have worked out a massive trade on the eve of the MLS season, with Tim Parker heading to New York and the Canadian club acquiring Felipe Martins, $500,000 in allocation money and a 2018 international spot.

Read the full story on Goal.