News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

2018 MLS season preview: Interviews, analysis, projected lineups and more

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Welcome to the 2018 MLS campaign.

2018 MLS season preview: Interviews, analysis, projected lineups and more

2018 MLS season preview: Interviews, analysis, projected lineups and more

With the introduction of expansion side Los Angeles FC, MLS finds itself at 23 teams entering its 23rd season. For every one of those clubs this side of Toronto FC, the new year is about trying to dethrone the treble winners, who will be looking to establish a dynasty after claiming the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship in 2017.

So it comes as no surprise that TFC sits atop Goal's preseason power rankings. Sebastian Giovinco and Co. also emerged as the consensus pick to repeat as champions in our annual survey of MLS general managers and technical directors, who offered their anonymous opinions on teams, players, league rules and more. And Goal editors and writers followed suit while offering predictions for the 2018 season, with TFC pegged as the odds-on favorites to again lift the MLS Cup in December.

As MLS kicks off with 10 matches this weekend, we've compiled handy run-downs of the top newcomers to watch, familiar faces in new places and the stars you can expect to see at the World Cup this summer. In a preseason edition of the Media Microscope, we've also offered insight on how the league's TV coverage will look in 2018.

If you're seeking club-specific breakdowns, we have you covered. Goal has put together a detailed analysis of every team entering the new season, including a look back at their 2017 campaigns, recaps of key offseason losses and additions, our projected lineups, and more. We've also spoken to coaches and players across the league for a series of features to provide perspective on the personalities and storylines expected to loom large this season.

Without further ado, we invite you to prepare for the 2018 MLS season with Goal:


Atlanta United



GFX 2018 Atlanta United Projected XI

Atlanta United 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Slipping out of his comfort zone: Darlington Nagbe embracing fresh start with Atlanta United


Chicago Fire



Chicago Fire projected XI

Chicago Fire 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Colorado Rapids



GFX Rapids xi mls preview

Colorado Rapids 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Columbus Crew



Columbus Crew projected XI

Columbus Crew 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Facing a season of change, Crew try to maintain consistency to clear championship hurdle


D.C. United



D.C. United 2018 projected lineup

D.C. United 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Will D.C. United's Chris Durkin be the next breakout American teenager in MLS?


FC Dallas



GFX FC Dallas projected XI mls preview

FC Dallas 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Reggie Cannon feels ready for starting role as FC Dallas looks to rebound


Houston Dynamo



GFX Houston Dynamo XI

Houston Dynamo 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


LA Galaxy



LA Galaxy projected XI

LA Galaxy 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

LA Galaxy look to rebound in 2018 while confronting a new crosstown rival


Los Angeles FC



GFX 2018 LAFC Projected XI 02272018

LAFC's 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Joao Moutinho poised for breakout rookie season with LAFC


Minnesota United



Minnesota United projected XI

Minnesota United 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Montreal Impact



Montreal Impact Projected XI

Montreal Impact 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


New England Revolution



Revs projected XI

New England Revolution 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


New York City FC



New York City FC projected XI

NYCFC's 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


New York Red Bulls



GFX NY Red Bulls Projected XI 2018

New York Red Bulls 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Tyler Adams focused on making his own mark, and not on filling other players' shoes


Orlando City



Orlando City projected XI

Orlando City 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Jason Kreis shaping revamped Orlando City for the post-Kaka era


Philadelphia Union



Union XI

Philadelphia Union 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Portland Timbers



Portland Timbers projected XI

Portland Timbers 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Real Salt Lake



Real Salt Lake projected XI

Real Salt Lake 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


San Jose Earthquakes



GFX San Jose Earthquakes XI mls preview

San Jose Earthquakes 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Seattle Sounders



Seattle Sounders Projected XI

Seattle Sounders 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Sporting Kansas City



Sporting KC projected XI

Sporting Kansas City 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Toronto FC



Toronto FC projected XI GFX

Toronto FC 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more


Vancouver Whitecaps


MORE:
2018 MLS predictions: TFC picked to repeat
| MLS GM survey: Atlanta United, Toronto FC tipped for standout 2018
| The MLS stars who will be at the 2018 World Cup

Vancouver Whitecaps projected XI

Vancouver Whitecaps 2018 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

Back To Top