NFL: Seahawks challenge draft hopeful Dickson to staring contest

Michael Dickson is coming off one of the best seasons any college punter could ever have.

Seahawks challenge NFL draft hopeful Dickson to staring contest

So, it is only natural one NFL team challenged him to a staring contest at this week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Dickson explained to reporters the Seattle Seahawks asked "to see how long he could stare without blinking."

"I had a couple of attempts. I tried a few techniques, looking away from the light, trying to block any sort of wind coming into the eyes. That was a weird process," Dickson said, via Pro Football Talk.

"The first time I did terrible. I only lasted for 14 seconds, but my third time I had figured out a technique to look around the room just to get your eyes a little watery, I guess."

The former Texas punter and Australian native was MVP of the Texas Bowl and decided to forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Dickson averaged 47.4 yards per punt last season and was the Ray Guy Award winner.

He then capped his career at Texas by dropping seven punts inside the 10, with 10 inside the 15, and did not have a single touchback in 11 punts during a 33-16 win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl.

Each prospect at the NFL Combine goes through 15-minute interviews with each NFL team and players are often asked strange questions. A staring contest, which holds no actual football value, might be a first.