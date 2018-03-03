Rice DE Blain Padgett found dead in apartment

Rice defensive end Blain Padgett was found dead in his apartment, the school announced Friday.

The cause of death has not been determined, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"Our team is devastated by this news," Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said in a statement. "All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain's family and his teammates in this very difficult period."

Padgett, 21, had 65 tackles 3 1/2 sacks in 22 career games for the Owls.

The Sour Lake, Texas native was expected to be a key contributor to Rice's defense in 2017, but injuries limited him to three games on the season.