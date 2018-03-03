Mino Raiola insisted there is no issue with star client Paul Pogba and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United - Raiola

Pogba has dominated headlines amid a reported feud with Mourinho, who benched the £89million-rated midfielder for the first leg of United's Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla last week.

The 24-year-old France international was brought on in the 17th minute for injured team-mate Ander Herrera, having been substituted in Premier League defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle United, before starting and starring in the club's 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Asked about Pogba amid speculation he could move to Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, agent Raiola told Rai Sport: "I don't take anyone anywhere, I'm not a taxi or a plane.

"Of course, if things weren't going well than I'd be ready to do my job, which is to find other solutions for the club and the player.

"There's no war with Mourinho though, Paul wants to win with Manchester United."

Pogba and United are back in action on Monday, when the Red Devils travel to lowly Crystal Palace.

United are second in the table, 16 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City and two clear of Liverpool.