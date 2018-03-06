Excruciating wait on NCAA Tournament bubble will test Nebraska's patience

NEW YORK — The Nebraska Cornhuskers did not pass the eye test Friday in their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against No. 15 Michigan. They did not pass much of anything.

The longest wait: Nebraska's time on March Madness bubble will stretch limits of Huskers' patience

In 40 minutes of basketball, they scored just 16 baskets, which surely was not going to be enough to beat the Wolverines. Perhaps more to the point, though, was only five of those buckets resulted from assists. It was a season low for the Huskers in what likely was their poorest performance against a conference opponent.

At the worst possible time.

MORE: Latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Nebraska (22-10) now begins the longest stay on the NCAA Tournament bubble since the creation of that curious terminology. Because the Big Ten compressed its schedule in order to stage its championship at Madison Square Garden, the Huskers will not learn their postseason outcome for another nine days. No one with a realistic chance at the tournament has ever gone through quite as much.

In fact, they took up residence on that proverbial bubble with 49.4 seconds left in their 77-58 defeat. The starters evacuated this disaster and allowed the deep reserves to get a somewhat foul taste of tournament play.

DeCOURCY: As Archie Miller's season ends, his brother's career receives new life

Afterward, their locker room was so quiet it was as if the ambient noise had been vacuumed out of the room. The Huskers entered this tournament carrying more pressure than the other 13 league members combined, and when a sizzling Michigan defensive effort made the game more difficult than anticipated, they fractured. Their frustration was obvious.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. We just felt a need, a hunger to win,” forward Isaac Copeland told Sporting News. “We really wanted to prove everybody wrong, and unfortunately we were not able to do that.

“In regards to us losing this game, I still feel like we belong in the tournament. We’re still a really good team. You could ask anybody we play: we’re a good team. But it’s not up to us or who we play.

“I’ve never been in this position before. But you lose a game like this, this is what you have to deal with.”

MORE: Arizona loses another blue-chip recruit after recruiting controversy

There were lots of teams with worse luck than Nebraska – teams that lost players to injury or suspension or allegedly swiping items from a high-end store in a far-away land.

Of all the teams that are finishing the year on two legs, though, there is no team half as unfortunate as Nebraska.

Consider:

The Huskers played St. John’s in their third game and lost. Guard Marcus LoVett played 35 minutes for the Red Storm and contributed 14 points and 3 assists. The Johnnies were 6-1 with him in the lineup. Then he got hurt, they lost their next 13 games against major opponents and what looked like an passable result became a “bad loss.”

They played Minnesota, ranked No. 14 at the time, and earned a 78-68 victory. A half-dozen games later, the Gophers lost center Reggie Lynch to suspension and star wing Amir Coffey to injury and then 12 of their next 13. What looked like a quality win became empty calories.

They fielded a very good team in a Big Ten season that was not terribly impressive and still won 13 league games. No member of the league has ever won as much in the league and not made the NCAAs; it is rare in any major conference. But only one of Nebraska’s victories was classified as a Quadrant 1 win, and only three were in the top two quadrants. The change of how the selection committee views particular results made no difference; by last year’s standard, NU was 1-5 against the Ratings Percentage Index and 4-7 against the top 100.

The Big Ten includes only four teams that are locks to receive NCAA Tournament bids: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue. Nebraska’s schedule included only one game against each of them, and three were on the road. The Huskers' only home game was a 20-point win over the Wolverines.



In that sense, even the draw in the Big Ten tourney was at least a little unlucky. The Wolverines not only wanted a further shot at the title and a chance for a two-game sweep of rival Michigan State in Saturday’s semifinals, they played like they wanted a dose of revenge.

Point guard Zavier Simpson, whom coach John Beilein cited as the best on-ball defender he has coached at UM, led the Wolverines’ surging, oppressive defense that caused Nebraska to miss 19 of 20 shots in one first-half stretch. The Huskers were fortunate to trail by 10 at the break. Nebraska cut the deficit to eight, but Michigan stranded them in their isolation offense with no counters to the defense they were seeing.

“I think Michigan just really played excellent … sound, too, put us in a position to overhandle the ball and take real questionable shots,” NU coach Tim Miles said. “We just couldn’t get back up on top once we got down.”

All-Big Ten guard James Palmer, who scored 16 on 3-of-9 shooting, said “I think we should be” in the NCAA Tournament. Developing sophomore center Isaiah Roby said, “I think we should be in there, too.”

And Miles declared, “I think we’re an NCAA Tournament team now. We just ran into a buzzsaw with Michigan, but I don’t think that undoes what we’ve already accomplished.”

MORE TOURNAMENTS: AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big East | Pac-12 | SEC

Miles mentioned winning away from home; Nebraska was 6-7 in road and neutral games. He mentioned the league record. He talked about how his team understood it needed to stack wins through February because its schedule included so many at home and so few elite opponents. The Huskers did win eight of their last 10, but that’s no longer an official measure in the selection process.

“If Quad 1 is the Holy Grail, that’s a tough deal,” Miles said. “But I don’t think Quad 1 is the Holy Grail. There’s tough wins in Quad 3.”

In fact, for teams such as Nebraska, the Holy Grail is Tulsa 2016. That team finished fourth in the American Conference, had a 20-11 record on Selection Sunday, one victory over the RPI top 25, three losses against teams rated worse than 100 and a 4-5 record against teams in the field.

There wasn’t anyone outside the selection room who believed that Tulsa team would make it – including that Tulsa team, which did not gather for the selection show and had one player tweet that his team expected to play in the NIT. But it happened.

The Huskers can spend the next nine days reminding everyone they definitely had a better season than that Tulsa team. They’ve got to use the time somehow.