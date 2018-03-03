Shubhankar Sharma moved ahead at the WGC-Mexico Championship after firing a five-under-par 66 on Friday.

Sharma grabs second-round lead in Mexico

The in-form 21-year-old Indian surged past a crowded leaderboard to grab a two-stroke lead following the second round in Mexico City.

Though unheralded entering the exclusive tournament, Sharma – the 75th-ranked player in the world – has been in great form this season. He won the European Tour's Maybank Championship and Joburg Open.

Sharma reached 11 under overall after birdieing his last three holes.

He started his first round with an eagle on the par-four first hole, but quickly bogeyed the second and third. However, he rebounded on the back nine with a bogey-free five-under 31.

Last season's breakout performer Xander Schauffele – the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera-Bello are tied for second at nine under through 36 holes.

Schauffele carded a three-under 68, and Cabrera Bello fired a posted a 67.

Garcia shot up the leaderboard late with a birdie on the par-four 10th, and an eagle on the par-five 11th and a birdie on 18.

Making just his second PGA Tour start this year, Garcia looks poised to contend as he gears up for his title defence next month at Augusta National.

World number one Dustin Johnson shot a five-under par 66 to make it to seven under at the halfway stage of the event.

Johnson sent a shockwave through the crowd when he holed out for eagle on the par-four ninth hole.

Louis Oosthuizen, who held the lead for most of the second round, and Bubba Watson were among the others to join Johnson at seven under.

Former world number one and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is two shots further back following his second-round 67.

With no cut, all 64 players in the field will play the weekend.