BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) - Anita Marton claimed Hungary's first-ever gold medal at the world indoor championships with a dominant performance in the shot put that included the best two throws of the year.

Athletics: Marton saves best until last to win Hungary's first-ever gold

The 29-year-old has brushed all before her domestically, winning 36 Hungarian titles in the shot and discus.

But she has previously just missed out on gold in major championships, winning indoor and outdoor world silver medals and bronze at the Rio Olympic Games.

On Friday, it all changed as Marton, who is unbeaten this season, recorded 19.62 with her final throw, ahead of Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd, who took the silver with 19.22 and China's bronze medallist Lijiao Gong with 19.08.

It is the sixth time in eight medal-winning performances that Marton has saved her best until last and only the second time in 21 occasions that she has finished ahead of Gong, the only other time being in Rio.

"Since the Olympics, I have been dreaming about this achievement," she said. "It is a huge success for our team. I tried to do my best to get this medal.

"I had a lot of people cheering for me in the crowd. I bet it must have been very hard to get here so I appreciate it very much.

"I am so happy because I have done my best and I'm in good form. I knew I could do it, I wanted to do it, and it is amazing."



(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)