Murielle Ahoure made history by being crowned 60-metre champion at the IAAF World Indoor Championships and Juan Miguel Echevarria won a captivating long jump final on day three.

Ahoure makes history with 60m gold, Echevarria wins long jump

Ahoure was up against a field which included Dafne Schippers and Elaine Thompson in Birmingham on Friday, but produced a world-leading time of 6.97 seconds to take gold.

The 30-year-old became the first athlete from the Ivory Coast to win a global senior gold medal and a personal-best of 7.05 gave her compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou silver.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji completed the podium, with Thompson and Schippers only fourth and fifth respectively.

Cuban teenager Echevarria is the new world indoor long jump champion after leaping 8.46m in a pulsating final.

The 19-year-old's fifth attempt proved to be decisive, Luvo Manyonga taking silver for South Africa with a jump of 8.44 and Marquis Dendy (8.42) of the United States winning bronze.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first global pentathlon title, winning the 800m to finish off the job on home soil, while Kevin Mayer leads the heptathlon by 45 points from Damian Warner with three events to come on Saturday.

There was drama in the morning session when all five athletes were disqualified from the third heat in the men's 400m, the first time that has ever occurred in elite tournament athletics.