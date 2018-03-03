Wigan fight back to beat Widnes, two sent off as Hull defeat Warrington

Wigan Warriors came storming back in the second half to beat Widnes Vikings 32-16 and Hull FC overcame Warrington Wolves in a feisty Super League encounter which saw two red cards dished out on Friday.

Warriors coach Shaun Wane must have been wishing the wintry weather had put paid to the clash at the DW Stadium when visitors Widnes went into the half-time break with a 16-4 lead.

Widnes beat champions Leeds Rhinos last time out and looked set to pull off another big early-season win after tries from Matt Whitley and Stefan Marsh, together with eight points from the boot of Tom Gilmore, gave them a 12-point advantage at the interval.

Wigan were rampant in the second half, though, Joe Burgess, Ryan Sutton, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Farrell, Sam Tomkins and Tom Davies going over to move the Warriors up to second.

Warrington had won their last two before heading east to face Hull, but slumped to a 21-12 loss at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull were 10-0 ahead eight minutes into the second half when Warrington's Declan Patton was given his marching orders for a dangerous high tackle on Bureta Faraimo, who scored the only try of the first half.

Carlos Tuimavave's try increased Hull's lead, but quickfire four-pointers from Jack Hughes and Ryan Atkins got the Wolves back in it before Liam Watts evened up the numbers by head-butting Dom Crosby.

Hull were not to be denied victory, Marc Sneyd rounding off the scoring with a drop-goal to take his tally of points for the night to 13 and move Lee Radford's men up to fifth.