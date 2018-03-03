NFL trade rumors: Rams sending DE Robert Quinn to Dolphins

The Rams traded two-time Pro-Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dolphins on Friday, according to multiple reports.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2018



The report also said the Rams received a "mid-round pick" for Quinn. It's been a busy offseason for Los Angeles, having already acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Chiefs. Quinn was believed to be targeted as part of the Peters trade.

In seven NFL seasons, Quinn has racked up 62.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles. But the 27 year old has just 17.5 sacks during his last three seasons, while playing just 32 games during that stretch.

Quinn gets the opportunity to reboot his career in Miami while lining up opposite dangerous pass rusher Cameron Wake. He will also get to move back to defensive end after shifting to pass rusher/edge linebacker in a 3-4 scheme with the Rams.