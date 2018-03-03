Vogel claims record-equalling gold, Dutch double sends crowd Wild

Kristina Vogel claimed a record-equalling gold medal at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships and Kirsten Wild secured a second title of the week on home soil in Apeldoorn on Friday.

Vogel won the sprint title on day three to match Anna Meares' record of being crowned a world champion on 11 occasions.

The German has now bagged the world sprint title on four occasions, Australia's Stephanie Morton unable to catch her as she had to settle for silver.

Pauline Grabosch ensured there were two Germans on the podium, taking bronze on another famous night for Vogel in the Netherlands after winning team sprint gold on day one.

It has also been a memorable week for Wild, who followed up her women's scratch triumph on Wednesday by winning a first omnium world title.

The 35-year-old raised the roof by crossing the line first in the last sprint of the points race in the multi-discipline event, with Amalie Dideriksen and Rushlee Buchanan taking silver and bronze respectively.

Cameron Meyer successfully defended his points race title and the Australian now has nine rainbow jerseys to his name, while Filippo Ganna was crowned individual pursuit champion.