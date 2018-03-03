'KJT' looks to Gold Coast after indoor win

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has claimed her first global title after winning the pentathlon at the world indoor championships - and is targeting a golden hat-trick.

Bitain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has won pentathlon gold at the world indoor championships.

The 25-year-old known as KJT finished 50 points ahead of Austria's Ivona Dadic and 113 in front of Cuba's Yorgelis Rodriguez to take victory with 4750 points.

Friday's win ended a series of heptathlon disappointments after she finished fifth at last year's World Championships in London, sixth at the Rio Olympics and 28th at the World Championships in 2015.

Johnson-Thompson is due to compete in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month and the European Championships in Berlin in August, and is eager for more glory.

"I said to myself I wanted two golds and one other medal but I would love three golds. If I can that would be great," she said.

"I am so happy. I have a busy year and this gives me confidence and belief going to the Commonwealth Games that I can compete at a certain level and come away with a medal and not screw it up."

She hadn't claimed a major medal since winning pentathlon gold at the European Indoor Championships in 2015.

Her triumph was also Britain's first world indoor gold since 2014.

With the title coming down to the last of the five events, the 800, Johnson-Thompson raced away from her two nearest rivals, Rodriguez and Dadic, in the four-lap finale.

Having been the best long jumper (6.5m) and high jumper (1.91m), her victory gave her a total of 4750 points, 50 points clear of Dadic, who could only finish third in the 800, and 113 points ahead of Rodriguez.