Jurgen Klopp recognises Liverpool cannot rely on throwing more money at their star players to keep them happy.

Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp

Although Liverpool are a distant 18 points behind Premier League pacesetters Manchester City, Klopp's side have generally enjoyed a solid campaign, as they sit third with 10 games to go.

Their attacking force has been particularly effective, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino earning rave reviews for their performances, both individual and as dangerous trio.

Firmino and Salah have been lauded in particular, with the Egyptian scoring 23 and assisting another eight in 27 appearances, while the Brazil international has 13 goals and six assists in the same number of games as his team-mate.

The January arrival of Virgil van Dijk has helped to improve the Reds defensively too, meaning they are already building a solid foundation for next season.

But Klopp accepts "the football" and treating the players well will be vital if they are to be kept happy.

"We have tried to keep the team together and strengthen it," Klopp told reporters. "Of course we want to keep them.

"They all have contracts, so there's not a big rush, we are in constant talks. Our job is to create something where everyone wants to be part of [it].

"There are lots of good football clubs around – if they ask [to buy a Liverpool player] and pay a lot, a player thinks about it.

"We can't just convince them with money. It is about the football and how we treat them. I think it's a really exciting football project.

"Manchester City deserve to be first. If you can only be happy by having one more point than them, that would be difficult for any other team in the world at the moment."