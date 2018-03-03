Brandon Williams, a four-star point guard in the recruiting class of 2018, has opted out of his verbal commitment to play at Arizona citing the "current climate" at the school.

Arizona loses another blue-chip recruit after recruiting controversy

Williams becomes the second blue-chip recruit in a week to decommit from the Wildcats in the wake of a recruiting controversy allegedly involving head coach Sean Miller. Shareef O’Neal, Shaquille O'Neal's son, reopened his recruitment Feb. 24. He has since committed to UCLA.

In a statement tweeted by Williams, the 6-1 point guard from Encino, Calif., thanks Miller and the rest of the Arizona basketball family.

"To the Arizona WIldcat basketball family. These past few days have obviously been difficult for me," Williams says. "I have had to take a step back and reevaluate my commitment. Playing for the University of Arizona has always been a childhood dream of mine. With the current climate surrounding U of A and by signing financial aid papers, I have the opportunity to explore other options.

"At this time, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment. I want to thank coach Sean Miller and his entire basketball staff for believing in me and offering me the opportunity. I am NOT closing the door on Wildcat basketball, and I wish nothing but the best for Coach Miller and the Arizona basketball program moving forward."

Arizona's basketball program is under investigation after FBI wiretaps allegedly caught Miller and Christian Dawkins, a runner for agent Andy Miller, discussing a $100,000 payout to ensure prized recruit Deandre Ayton — now a freshman at Arizona — signed with the school.

Miller has denied these allegations, as has Ayton's attorney. ESPN stands by the report. Arizona reinstated Miller on Thursday after he missed one game following the initial report.

According to ESPN, other schools that have offered Williams a scholarship include Arizona State, Cal, Gonzaga, Kansas and UCLA.