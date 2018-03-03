Deontay Wilder is certainly in the upper echelon of heavyweight fighters in the world today.

Why doesn't Deontay Wilder feel like a heavyweight boxing star?

Boasting a 39-0 record with 38 KOs, the 32-year-old knockout artist certainly has the attitude, swagger and skill that should make him a boxing star. But for some reason, it just hasn't happened yet.

So why is he not a star?

————————————————————————————————————————————

If you were to build a boxing superstar, Deontay Wilder would be the protoype.

He's an Olympic bronze medalist. He's undefeated. He's knocked out opponents in 38 of his 39 fights and became the first American heavyweight champion in nine years, capturing the WBC title in his bout against Bermane Stiverne in 2015.

He's only 32 years old and — by the way — is a good-looking gentleman.

Wilder screams superstar, yet the public hasn't accepted: they feel he's too brash and talks too much because he hasn't fought anybody. Yes, some of his competition hasn't been the greatest, but is it his fault that four opponents have failed drug tests, including former heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin? Wilder is willing to fight anyone at anytime.

To that end, it's not like he's going to decisions with opponents: he's knocking everybody out. I remember a time when boxing fans always wanted to see a blistering knockout.

Who did Mike Tyson fight of substance when he was heavyweight champion? An over-the-hill Larry Holmes and a former cruiserweight champion in Michael Spinks.

We know the history of Tyson in the '80s: the knockouts put him on the map but it was all the outside-the-ring stuff that made him a global superstar. The same thing can be said for Floyd Mayweather, but replace the knockouts with his technical skill. "Pretty Boy Floyd" wasn't selling anything — it was when he became "Money" Mayweather that he surpassed Tyson's level.

Hopefully, the American public wakes and realizes what they have with Wilder before it’s too late. — Muehlhausen

————————————————————————————————————————————

It may be unfair, but it's easy to see why Deontay Wilder isn't the star that some argue he should be.

With the resurgence in boxing, you get the feel that fight fans old and new are tired of the nonsense and the circus and overall B.S. that used to go with the sport. Sure, every fan appreciates trash talk and the authentic disdain that fighters show one another at times. Sometimes that can translate to good fights, and it almost always generates a good headline or video clip.

The WBC heavyweight champ can certainly yap with the best of 'em. Wilder talks more than an annoying younger sibling, and that's probably a big reason fans have an issue with Wilder. Some people feel that he hasn't earned the opportunity to talk yet.

That's slightly ironic, considering Wilder is 39-0 with 38 knockouts after all. But in boxing, as we know, you're not always what your record says you are.

Wilder's résumé is suspect, with arguably his toughest challenge happening vs. Luis Ortiz on Saturday. Part of the skepticism surrounding Wilder's record is the lack of true competition within the heavyweight division for nearly a decade: outside of Wladimir Klitschko and maybe a handful of other fighters, the heavyweight division has been barren (until now).

To that end, even Wilder's fight vs. Ortiz will come with question marks. Just like his second fight vs. Bermane Stiverne. Or his fight vs. Gerald Washington. Or his fight vs. Chris Arreola. Or Artur Szpilka.

But Wilder's résumé isn't the only think that's offputting about the entire package. He's the poster boy for excess in boxing. Some think that his loud demeanor and over-the-top arrogance is good for the sport, while others thing the days of the wild, brash fighters have gone the way of the dodo. Just look at Anthony Joshua, the fighter with which he's often compared.

Joshua is the gentlemanly, smiling, charismatic IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight champ. Beneath the exterior, he will have no problems punching a crater into your face once the bell rings: he's ended all 19 of his pro fights within the distance, and he only improves with every bout.

He's every bit as talented as people say he is, but he doesn't make noise outside of the ring. Americans love Joshua — and he hasn't stepped foot inside the continental United States to fight yet.

If Wilder faced Klitschko — a former sparring partner of his — before Joshua had, whether he won or lost, public opinion would have shifted in his favor. Instead, he has faced a multitude of lowly and unranked opponents in small venues in Alabama since winning the WBC belt. He only recently started venturing out to bigger arenas, with two of his six title defenses coming outside of his home state.

That's not exactly the makings of a guy eager to make noise with his gloves over his mouth.

You can't fault Wilder for the poor decisions of his potential opponents. But you can fault him for talking a big game and waiting so long to start delivering quality opponents.

Now we'll see how long it takes for Wilder vs. Joshua to happen — should both get by their respective opponents. — Rivera