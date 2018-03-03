Bills legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who announced Thursday that his oral cancer has returned, will undergo reconstructive surgery on his upper jaw later this month, he told WGRZ-TV in Buffalo on Friday.

Jim Kelly cancer update: Bills HoF QB to have reconstructive jaw surgery

Kelly, 58, will have surgery at the end of March in New York City where doctors will reconstruct his jaw using part of one of his fibulas and blood vessels from his leg.

The surgery — aimed at improving Kelly's quality of life, he said — will close a large interior hole in his jaw from when it was operated on a few years ago. He underwent weeks of radiation and chemotherapy after his initial diagnosis and treatment in 2013. It's unclear if he will need to do so again.

Kelly told WGRZ that he credits daughter Erin Kelly-Bean and his doctor, Dr. Maureen Sullivan, for insisting he have a biopsy last month that uncovered the relapse.

He had been declared cancer-free in 2014, but most oncologolists lay out a five-year window from being found cancer-free before patients typically are declared cured.

Kelly starred for the Bills from 1986-96, leading them to four consecutive Super Bowls at one point. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.