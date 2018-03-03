Meyer takes points gold at track worlds

Cameron Meyer has comfortably defended his world title in the men's points race at the track cycling world championships in the Netherlands.

"Fifth points race world title, it was a hard one, but I'm very happy," he said.

The 30-year-old won with a total of 70 points, ahead of hometown hope Jan Willem van Schip and Great Britain's Mark Stewart in third.

The 22-year-old Scot twice took a lap on the field as he piled up 49 points, edging out Hong Kong's King Lok Cheung by a single point for the final medal.

"I went in thinking I'd love a medal here but I wouldn't be disappointed if I didn't get one," Stewart said.

"I've had a tough month. I've had a lot of dental work with abscesses. I've been to the dentist six times already this year so up until about a week ago I hadn't had a good day.

"Then I started to feel like myself again and thought if I can get a medal I'll be super happy."