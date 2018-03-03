Meyer takes points gold at track worlds

News

AAP /

Cameron Meyer has comfortably defended his world title in the men's points race at the track cycling world championships in the Netherlands.

"Fifth points race world title, it was a hard one, but I'm very happy," he said.

The 30-year-old won with a total of 70 points, ahead of hometown hope Jan Willem van Schip and Great Britain's Mark Stewart in third.

The 22-year-old Scot twice took a lap on the field as he piled up 49 points, edging out Hong Kong's King Lok Cheung by a single point for the final medal.

"I went in thinking I'd love a medal here but I wouldn't be disappointed if I didn't get one," Stewart said.

"I've had a tough month. I've had a lot of dental work with abscesses. I've been to the dentist six times already this year so up until about a week ago I hadn't had a good day.

"Then I started to feel like myself again and thought if I can get a medal I'll be super happy."

