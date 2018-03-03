Baker Mayfield never lacked confidence at Oklahoma, and that hasn't changed as he begins his NFL journey.

Baker Mayfield believes he's the man to resurrect Browns

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Mayfield fielded questions about potential destinations, and the Browns came up as a possible suitor. While some players might balk at heading to Cleveland, where quarterbacks have struggled for more than a decade, Mayfield chose to look at the positive side.

"First things first, they'd get a winner," Mayfield said Friday when asked about the Browns selecting him in the 2018 NFL Draft. "I think if anyone's going to turn that franchise around, it'd be me. They're close, they're very close. They have the right pieces. I think they just need one guy — a quarterback to make that difference."

Mayfield, along with USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen have been projected inside the top 10 at some point during the draft evaluation process.

The Browns own the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in this year's draft. Mayfield likely will be one of their options at either spot.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Thursday that he wouldn't want to start a rookie quarterback next season. Cleveland selected DeShone Kizer in the second round last year, but he struggled during his first NFL season.