News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Drew Pomeranz injury update: Red Sox LHP's MRI reveals mild flexor strain

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz left his start Friday with forearm tightness, but his MRI revealed he simply had a mild flexor strain. He said he wasn't concerned after suffering the injury and he echoed those sentiments Saturday.

Drew Pomeranz injury update: Red Sox LHP leaves spring start with forearm tightness

Drew Pomeranz injury update: Red Sox LHP leaves spring start with forearm tightness

“Kind of what I expected,” he told reporters. “Nothing really too serious. Just a little soreness."

Pomeranz, who set the Cardinals down in order in the bottom of the first inning in Jupiter, Fla., threw a breaking ball high to Marcell Ozuna to open the second. He immediately stepped off the mound and manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox training staff met him on the infield.



He left the game immediately, replaced by Adam Lau. Pomeranz later told reporters that his leaving the game was precautionary.

Manager Alex Cora said the MRI revealed no structural damage. Pomeranz will be shut down for now and re-evaluated Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald.

In 32 starts in 2017, Pomeranz was 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 4.0 WAR as he and Chris Sale shared the team lead in victories for the AL East champions.




Back To Top