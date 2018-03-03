The Central Michigan-Western Michigan basketball game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed after a fatal shooting on CMU's campus.

Central Michigan postpones basketball game after on-campus shooting

CMU athletic director Michael Alford said in a release that the game will be rescheduled, with details still to be determined.

The university confirmed Friday morning that two people were shot and killed at Campbell Hall, an on-campus dormitory. The two victims were not university students, according to the school. The Detroit Free Press reported the two were the parents of a student police have identified as a person of interest in the case, 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr.



The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/dCChxe1Tfr

— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018



The gunman remained at large Friday afternoon.

Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard said on Twitter that the Broncos' traveling party was "safely locked into their hotel until futher notice."

The Central-Western game is the regular-season finale for both teams, with the Mid-American Conference tournament set to begin Monday in Cleveland.