Iowa forward Tyler Cook has been the focus of transfer rumors in recent weeks, but the sophomore ended speculation of at least one team on Friday.



Iowa forward Tyler Cook ends Missouri transfer rumors I have no desire to transfer to Missouri. I have nothing but love and respect for that program and the people there, but going to Mizzou was never the plan. God Bless

Cook, a St. Louis native, averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season with the Hawkeyes. But a thread on the Rivals Missouri message board, PowerMizzou.com, started circulating claiming Cook was considering a move to Missouri.

While Cook eventually ended the speculation Friday, he was vague about his future after Thursday's Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan, effectively ending Iowa's season.

“I can’t really answer that right now," Cook said after the game when asked if he'd be back with Iowa next year, via hawkcentral.com. "I’m still disappointed about this game. Take some time off. Take care of my body. Take care of my mind. See where we go from there.”

Cook, a 6-9, 255-pound forward, isn't considered a lottery pick, but it's possible he was alluding to entering the 2018 NBA Draft. He has been one of the most productive players in college basketball during his two years at Iowa and could fancy his chances at the next level.

Iowa (14-19) disappointed this season, but could become Big Ten contenders next season if Cook stays and the highly-regarded incoming freshman class lives up to its potential.