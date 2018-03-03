Nick Saban: QBs Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa both might have roles

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday he hasn't picked a starting quarterback between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, but he hinted he would consider playing both.

"The most important thing is to play the best guy, and if both guys can play winning football, it's not out of the question that we'll find a role for both guys in fairness to both guys," Saban told ESPN. "I don't know that there's any more to it than that."

This decision has loomed over the Tide since their victory against Georgia in the national championship game. Hurts, the 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year who has gone 26-2 as the starter the past two seasons, was ineffective moving the Tide in first half of the title game. Tagovailoa replaced him in the second half, and the freshman keyed Alabama's comeback overtime win with three touchdown passes, including a 41-yard strike to DeVonta Smith to end the game.

With the start of Alabama's spring practice just two weeks away, Saban said he isn't in a hurry to decide the 2018 starter, and he's told both players they'll have a shot at the job.

"All I've told both players is that they're both going to have the opportunity to compete, and that's all any competitor ever wants," Saban said. "We've won with both, and the kids on our team respect both guys."