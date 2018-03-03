UFC 222: Yana Kunitskaya's message to doubters: 'I don't care what people think'

You can hear in Yana Kunitskaya's voice that she isn't caught up in the moment. She's focused on the task at hand, which is dethroning women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in the main event of Saturday's UFC 222.

The fight came about when featherweight champion Max Holloway had bow out of his scheduled title defense against Frankie Edgar due to leg injury. The UFC needed a main event and came calling to Cyborg and Kunitskaya.

People quickly dismissed the notion of the former Invicta FC bantamweight champion of pulling off the upset. The odds have reflected such, as of Friday morning bookmaker.eu has installed Cyborg as -1900 favorite and Kunitskaya at +1025. Kunitskaya doesn't agree with the criticis and doubters and delivered a poignant message to them.

"I don’t care what people think," Kunitskaya told Sporting News. "I'm here to win and I plan on winning the title."

Originally, Kunitskaya was set to face Leah Leatson in the first non-title women's featherweight bout before she got the call to fight Cyborg. The 28-year-old already had started preparing for Cyborg in her mind while helping Holly Holm for her bout against the champion at December's UFC 219, knowing one day they would eventually meet.

After seeing the fight, Kunitskaya felt she saw a hole in Cyborg's game. While many don't feel she will walk out of Las Vegas with the gold, Kunitskaya feels confident she'll leave "Sin City" as the first Russian woman to capture a UFC championship.

"I think I’m tough enough, know I can pressure and I have a great game plan," Kunitskaya said. "I have been training really hard for this fight. As she showed in her last fight, she has one weakness. And I plan on capitalizing on that."

