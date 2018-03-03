Ospreys and Wales wing Eli Walker has retired at the age of 25 due to a back injury.

Ospreys and Wales wing Walker forced to retire

The flyer, who was given his only international cap against Ireland in 2015, underwent surgery just over a year ago but has been forced to bring his career to a premature end.

Walker won the Pro12 title with the Ospreys six years ago and scored 23 tries in 81 matches for the Swansea-based club.

"It is [an] extremely difficult thing to do, acknowledging and making the decision that you have to retire from the game but it is absolutely the right thing for me to do," said Walker.

"I've worked hard to try to get back to where I was pre-surgery but, unfortunately, I recognise that I am not going to be able to do so.

"I'm thankful for the support I've had from my family and from the Ospreys during what has been a tough period for me personally."